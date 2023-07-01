CONNEAUT — Every summer children from all over Ashtabula County, and beyond, gather to learn a little bit about a lot of different arts disciplines.
Conneaut Arts Center Executive Director David A. Jones said there were about 75 students attending the camp during the past two weeks learning a lot of lessons that can be taken beyond the arts disciplines.
He said the theater component helps the students learn to speak in public and other lessons that help them as they grow into adulthood.
The artistic disciplines include painting, crafts, dance and other fun opportunities.
Emma Mauro has been helping organize the camp for two decades and said she loves to see the children come back year after year.
Many campers later become helpers and sometimes instruct the classes many years later.
