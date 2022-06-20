CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area Historical Society is celebrating more than a quarter century in existence on the first weekend in July.
Jerry Janco, a board member with the Conneaut Area Historical Society, said the group was formed in 1996, and has been in the museum, located at 501 Sandusky Street, since 2005.
“This was a freight depot,” Janco said. The building was built in the 1870s.
The anniversary celebration will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on July 1-3.
There will be light refreshments at the the event.
“We’re giving away gift certificates to Golden Dawn, Dairy Queen, Heavenly Creamery, and Root Down,” Janco said. Additional gift cards may be available.
“It’s an open house, there’s no charge,” Janco said. He encouraged people to visit the museum, if only to register for the giveaway.
“We’re trying to revamp some of our displays, and change it around,” Janco said. “It’s an ongoing process.”
The society is looking for new volunteers and members, Janco said.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can visit the museum while it is open to sign up.
“Membership’s only $10 a year per person, $15 for a couple, or $20 for a family,” Janco said. “It helps us continue to do what we do. We’re around only because of donations.”
Volunteers wouldn’t have to conduct tours, they could help organize things or help rearrange the museum, he said.
“In the off-hours, we still have things to do here, cleaning, dusting, there’s all sorts of things to do,” Janco said.
The museum has displays of items from various mainstay Conneaut businesses, like Astatic, Conneaut Creamery, the Conneaut Telephone Company and General Electric, as well as displays highlighting the history of area schools and other Conneaut mainstays.
This year, an office area in the museum was transformed into a research area.
The area was previously used to sort items owned by the society.
“I think this makes a lot more sense, and we’re going to have more and more items here to research,” Janco said.
The back part of the museum was left in its original state, including graffiti dating back to the early 1900s.
The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m., between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The group now has a website, capturingconneauthistory.com, Janco said.
