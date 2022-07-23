Summer concerts brighten up the lives of many residents who set aside time to hear their favorite bands.
Villages, cities and townships provide musical options for their residents, from Conneaut to Orwell and Andover to Geneva.
Many groups play multiple towns throughout the summer, giving people the opportunity to see the musicians in multiple venues. Geneva added a parade to their summer concert series this week, with the Tour d’ Lemon Parade, featuring cars that may have not stood the test of time.
Peleg Park in Ashtabula Township, Chaffee Park in Orwell, the Conneaut Community Center and Andover Village Square are just a few of the venues where people gather to talk to friends and enjoy all types of music.
