MONROE TOWNSHIP — The first concert at Black Rock Adventure Park and Campground was held Saturday as organizers got their feet wet before another four concerts scheduled for Sunday.
Security was in place, dozens of Port-a-Potties lined the area and the tunes were blaring from Alice Sin as the Memorial Day weekend event got rolling late Saturday afternoon.
Melissa Light, co-owner of the park, said things were going well except the rain that fell Friday, and early Saturday, created some parking challenges. She said she went to high school with Kevin Harper, who is the lead singer for Alice Sinm which kicked off the event.
Harper thanked veterans in the crowd for their military service while singing for the early customers to the concert that started at 4 p.m.
Park employees moved around the park on golf carts as they finished las- minute details while others collected money. A large temporary stage was constructed for the concerts with plans for a large permanent stage in the plans, Light said.
"We came out to have a good time," said Charlie DeSanto, who came from the Chardon area to check out the new facility that also offers primitive camping, RV camping, all-terrain vehicle trails and many other entertainment options.
Paul Szucs, also of the Chardon area, said he came to the event to party.
Country Redford, a local group, is scheduled to start off the Sunday concerts at 4 p.m. with Monkey Wrench taking the stage at 5:30 p.m., Earthquakers getting rolling at 7:15 p.m. and nationally known Dylan Scott performing at 9 p.m.
Light said 1,000 tickets have been sold for the Sunday shows. She said people can enter the concert viewing area at 2:30 p.m. to get their seats in the grass.
Open ATV riding is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well. Light said food trucks are scheduled to be on site Sunday.
The park is on the Weaver Road property where Windy Hill Golf Course was located for many decades.
The park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday with area business and elected leaders on site to commemorate the efforts of those who worked hard to make the dream a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.