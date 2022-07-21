JEFFERSON — The Christmas in July concert scheduled for July 17 was postponed because of rain and is now scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Giddings Park.
Sherry Cornell will perform Christmas songs for the “Christmas in July” concert and special guest, Jerry Garcia of the Garcia Ministries, said Cornell’s husband Garth.
The concert is free, but attendees are urged to bring canned goods for the Jefferson Manna food pantry. The first 200 people will receive free food and prizes will be given away.
“In case of rain on Sunday, the concert will be held at the Jefferson First Baptist Church,” Cornell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.