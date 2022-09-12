ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The opportunity to remember the terrible loss of Sept. 11, 2001, and experience the songs of the 1960s and 1970s, drew several hundred people to Lake Shore Park on Sunday evening.
The “Patriot Day Tribute Concert” got rolling with the presentation of the colors by representatives of the North Kingsville American Legion Neal Post 743 and a reminder of the loss of life with the terrorist attacks that hit New York City, Shanksville, Pa., and the Pentagon.
Monte Foltz, a veteran, said the event is a good reminder of the loss of life during the 9/11 attack. “I think it is nice,” he said of the event which featured local group “Good Question.”
Threatening clouds and rain storms early in the day pushed people inside the lower pavilion adjacent to the water and reduced the crowd attending, said Brian Hubbard, a park trustee who helps organize the event every year.
Representatives of the park board handed out American flags to those in attendance. “I think we did the first one [concert] in 2013,” Hubbard said. He said the rain canceled the car show at the park.
“We expected 400 to 500 [people], but we have 200 to 250,” Hubbard said. Those in attendance swayed to the beat of the music that included patriotic tunes and oldies that led some couples to dance in an area right in front of the band.
Hubbard said the concert is a reminder of the devastating losses from the terrorist attacks. He said the idea of the concert is to make sure people don’t forget and to educate the young who weren’t around when it occurred.
He said it is also important to engender a respect for law enforcement and safety forces as well.
