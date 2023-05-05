ASHTABULA — Nurses often see patients at their worst – when they are hurting, frightened, worried or anxious. This is especially true for patients in the Emergency Department.
Ashtabula County Medical Center Emergency Department Facilitator Chris Brundage, RN, sees these encounters as moments of opportunity.
Of the 30,000 or so patients seen in the ACMC Emergency Department each year, many are chronically ill and don’t have a primary care physician. Because those patients come into the Emergency Department multiple times, long-term relationships between nurses and patients are created.
“We get to know patients before they return home or go into the hospital for additional care,” he said. “We see the needs they have beyond medical care and I believe in helping to meet those needs.”
Helping people is one reason Brundage says he became a nurse.
“In 2000, my mom had a stroke. I saw the care she received and how the nurses were able to help her and other patients,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of something where I could help people like that. When I had the opportunity in 2010, I took the plunge and got my nursing degree.”
It was not long after joining ACMC’s Emergency Department that Brundage began to see ways he and other caregivers could help patients beyond the walls of the hospital.
First, there was a caregiver who had a family member who needed help. Then, a large need in the community presented itself.
“A patient and family lost everything in a fire. I wanted to help them with food and belongings or whatever we could do,” he said. “We gathered a few things and I think we were able to help a little, but I always thought we could do more.”
Brundage talked with his fellow compassionate caregivers. When another family who suffered a devastating house fire came into the hospital, Brundage saw the opportunity to help once again.
“We had another moment to shine so I just went for it. I thought we need to do this, so why not go ahead and lead the effort to help,” he said. “I asked other people to help, and we gathered clothing and other household items. I did a 50/50 raffle and gave it to the family. This was our first real fundraiser to help someone with an immediate need. Our caregivers were willing and grateful to help when they learned of the family’s needs.”
Since then, Brundage has led food drives for Feed Our Vets and fundraisers for the Samaritan House. This past winter, Brundage started a giving tree, where caregivers could bring winter clothing for children. There was also a blanket drive.
“We have had so many donations of clothing, food, or other items that we started a donation closet for our ED patients,” he said. “Nurses throughout the hospital know about it as well, so they come down to get things if patients on their unit need them. They call it Chris’s Closet, but we all use it to help our patients who have needs outside the hospital.”
The help can be something simple, like a shirt or pair of pants.
“Patients who are injured may get blood or other fluids on their clothing,” he said. “We can give them something to go home in. We’ve also provided diapers for infants.”
Brundage said he’s always had a compassionate heart.
“Working here helps spark many of these ideas, and I’m grateful for the support of my fellow caregivers,” he said. “I see that people are willing to give their last dollar to help their friends and neighbors in need. There is more to do, but we do what we can. Every little bit helps.”
