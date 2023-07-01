ASHTABULA — The city of Ashtabula and the Ashtabula Area City Schools recently received awards for creating opportunities for for non-traditional health care plans.
The awards were recently given by the non-profit Patients Rising in Washington D.C. for efforts to provide creative ways to meet the growing costs of health care.
“The school districted decided to break free from the conventional playbook, recognizing that the key to cost savings lies in offering suprior health care at a more affordable rate tour our valued employees,” Ashtabuka Area City Schools Chief Financial Officer Mark Astorino said in a press release.
“Receiving the Health Plan Hero award serves as a beacon, inspiring other employers in our community to witness the transforming impact that positive change can bring.”
Patients Rising Chief Executive Officer Terry Wilco said employers taking a hands-on approach to their plans can save money and provide more accessible care to their employees.
Patients Rising is a non-profit group that provided the awards.
Bryce Heinbaugh, managing partner of Concierge Nurse Navigators, said the Health Rosetta program works to improve employee coverage in four different ways.
He said access to care, lower costs, quality of care and the improvement of patients experience are the keys to the program.
Heinbaugh said the group hire direct primary doctors and nurses and work with independent pharmacies to keep costs done. He said Concierge Nurse Navigators works with patients to find the best source of care for their particular health issue.
The nurse navigator’s service is free to those covered by the plan and does not go towards the patient’s deductible. Heinbaugh said that is important because some many middle class and poor families can’t afford the deductibles that often come with medical problems.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the nurse navigating component has been helpful to city employees.
He said health care costs is around 20 percent of the city’s budget and any way to save costs and provide quality care is helpful.
Timonere said he decided to use the system after hearing a presentation from Heinbaugh.
“It was something I wanted to take a leap into,” he said of the decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.