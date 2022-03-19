CONNEAUT — Baseball fields are one step closer to being playable after a second cleanup day at the Conneaut Local Youth Organization's Skippon Park on Saturday morning.
Members of the Conneaut High School baseball and softball teams were out in force trying to get their fields ready as soon as possible after flooding and ice flows damaged the park in February.
CHS softball coach Keith Sherman said the girls put in a lot of work on Friday and were back on Saturday morning.
"The girls spent an hour cleaning up and an hour practicing," he sai.
The goal is to get the field ready for the Spartans' first game with Grand Valley on March 28.
Sherman said fencing the field needs to be completed, but crews prepared to do the job need drier fields to accomplish the task, He said that isn't deterring the teams as they try to get their field ready for competition.
"If we need to, we will put up snow fences," he said.
The baseball field will likely take longer to get ready as huge quantities of ice devastated the field in February.
"It is still a hung jury," said CHS baseball coach Bill Lipps.
Lipps said the team hopes to have the field ready for play to help host a tournament on April 9 in memory of Ray Webker, who died earlier this year. He said Webker was a friend to baseball and the tournament will include Edgewood, Villa Angela St. Joseph and Madison.
Conneaut's first two games, in early April, will be played at Edgewood High School. He said EHS athletic director Steve Kray reached out to offer him the team's field when needed.
Lipps said the Conneaut community has worked hard to bring the fields back.
CLYO President John McFadden said the community has raised more than $20,000 and provided free equipment and labor to accomplish the task of readying the fields for baseball this spring and summer.
"Soccer is ready and already rolling," McFadden said.
He said crews are working to prepare the north central minor and major league fields for play while a field to the south of it will need more time.
"Little League wants their games to start May 1," McFadden said.
He said the community has been amazing and the efforts are deeply appreciated.
"It means a lot to me personally and it means a lot to our community," McFadden said of the efforts of volunteers, the city, civid organizations and businesses.
He said all of the companies and organizations that assisted in the efforts to reclaim Skippon Park will be honored by signs or banners at the complex.
"I want this park to look like the yellow pages," he said.
CHS athletic director Joel Taylor said he is proud of the students and community.
"It is what community and high school sports is all about. People are banding together. It is a great thing," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.