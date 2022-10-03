ASHTABULA — Dozens of walkers, and a few of their dogs, gathered Saturday morning to raise money for the American Heart Association.
Organizers said it was great to get more people together to fight heart disease, after the 2020 event became a virtual experience. The event was held live last year but more people participated this year.
Charlie Borsukoff, president of JCI Contractors, was the chairman of the event for 2022. “I’m excited,” he said.
Borsukoff said he has been a part of the event executive team for the last four years, but this is his first year as chairman.
“I think we are in a good place ... It is amazing what Ashtabula County can do,” he said of the fund raising event and the community coming together to make it happen.
“It’s a great cause ... My dad just had a little bit of a heart scare ... It is kind of ironic,” Borsukoff said.
James Mayer, of Huffman Mayer Paolo Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo, said he has been involved in the fight against heart disease for 23 years.
Mayer said he got started after his father had a heart attack in 2000. He said his father recovered and is doing well.
Valerie Gates, executive director of the American Heart Association for northeast Ohio, said the walk is one of four in northeastern Ohio to fight heart disease.
“We are close to $100,000 for the year,” Gates said.
She said the event is also geared to support those who have survived heart attacks and strokes. Gates said heart attack survivors wore red and stroke survivors white.
“We are celebrating our survivors,” she said.
The money raised supports innovative research, advocacy for public health and educational materials for life saving resources.
More than 15 sponsors participated in the campaign, and walkers from various companies wore matching t-shirts.
One of the survivors is celebrating a healthy life after a 2013 heart attack she had at 39 years of age. Jen Hughes, of Geneva, said she was training for a triathlon at SPIRE Institute when she began having an issue and asked the staff to call 911.
“I was life-flighted to UH Main campus,” Hughes said. She had a rare heart condition that the doctors were able to regulate with medication, and she is still able to be active and participates in body-building competitions.
Gates said the event is also designed to encourage people to be more physically active to improve heart health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.