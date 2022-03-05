CONNEAUT — An army of volunteers descended on Skippon Park on Saturday morning to do their part in making the Conneaut Local Youth League fields playable again.
Flooding caused severe damage to the fields several weeks ago and a cleanup day was coordinated to help remove debris and damaged fencing and prepare for the next steps in field salvage, according to CLYO President John McFadden.
"Stressed out, but going to make it work," said McFadden as he provided direction to the many volunteers that included children and senior citizens.
McFadden said more than $20,000 has been raised to help make repairs to the fields and purchase new equipment for the snack shack. He said another local donor wrote a check for $13,000 to replace all the fencing that was destroyed by the flooding and floating ice.
Heavy equipment was made available to assist in the work.
"The amount of equipment is a lot more than I expected," McFadden said.
An estimated 150 people were already on-site working by 10:30 a.m. and the heavy machinery was leveling ground and picking up debris. Each field was targeted by volunteers seeking to play their part.
The big goal for the day was to get all the debris off the fields and remove all the poles for fencing that were destroyed, McFadden said.
"The city is redoing the road for us," McFadden said. He said the community support has been amazing.
The largest piece of earth-moving equipment was used to level ground at the high school baseball field located at the far eastern end of the complex. Volunteers also were busy removing the fence posts.
McFadden said the goal is to have the baseball field ready for play by April, so the Conneaut High School team can have home games. He said the girls softball team may play at Malek Park, but the team members volunteered to work hard on the field in hopes of having home games at the CLYO field.
A second cleanup day is planned for March 19. McFadden said an evaluation on the next steps will be made in the next two weeks.
Liz Brisley, who is helping to coordinate some of the repair services, said there were at least 15 high school students working at the complex, including some students from Edgewood High School.
"We are just blown away by the community support," said Libby Anderson, who was trying to keep track of all the volunteers.
Kristee Beeman, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 80671, said the troop decided to help in the cleanup operation to serve their community.
"Just a way for the girls to give back to the community," she said.
