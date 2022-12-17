Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.