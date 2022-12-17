ASHTABULA — The combined efforts of many make the G.O. Christmas event possible, said Drew Thomas, who helps coordinate the event annually.
For many years a highly festive musical program highlighted the event, but COVID-19 has changed our lives. Thomas said he hopes the program will be able to occur next year with many of the traditional components.
On Saturday, 385 children were provided with presents to have a much brighter Christmas, Thomas said. He said the organization did things a little different this year allowing children to pick three presents and insure they got at least one of their choices, Thomas said.
Thomas said there were 30 to 40 volunteers this year. He said Frances Norman was an important part of coordinating the day's activities. He said a few volunteers were especially helpful in making the day a reality.
He said Norman, Jewell Bradley, Olajuwon Smith and Carol Hunter did an enormous amount of work to make the event a reality.
Hunter coordinates the purchase of gifts. She said she loves the feeling she gets when helping others have a better Christmas.
Shelby Barnes, of Conneaut, said she is thankful the event exists.
"We are grateful we have a community that does this for children because it puts a spark in their eye and a smile on their face," she said.
Thomas said the community has been extremely helpful in donating to the organization for the Christmas program and for day-to-day operating expenses of the center on Station Avenue.
The families got food and, at least two or three presents for each child, Thomas said.
Hunter said she began shopping for toys back in October and the child present registration began in November.
The event started at 11 a.m. and dozens of cars were already in the parking lot by 10:45 a.m.. Just after 11 a.m., a line wound out the building as each family was processed for their gifts and food.
The gymnasium was a central site of the event where families were given their presents and the children had a chance to get a picture taken with Santa Claus.
