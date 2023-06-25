JEFFERSON — Purple was the color of the day for cancer survivors gathered with other community members on Saturday to fight cancer through Relay for Life for Ashtabula County.
Many of the survivors wore purple shirts during their symbolic first lap of the relay.
The event celebrated 25 years of fighting cancer on Saturday at Giddings Park. Nearly $2 million has been raised to fight cancer and help local residents battling the disease, said Rick Ward, who co-chaired the event with Michelle Perry.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read a proclamation celebrating the 25th anniversary of the organization.
Perry said each participant has a different reason for giving of their time to fight the disease, but every step and every dollar works to help the American Cancer Society battle the disease that comes in so many forms.
Gina Hart, a senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said she was the survivor speaker at the same event six years ago and is now on staff leading efforts to fight cancer.
Ward said the funds raised help local residents get rides to treatment and doctor appointments as well as research to battle cancer.
Darla Kellar, a longtime volunteer with Relay for Life announced the volunteer of the year award. She said the recipient, Chris Rainsburg, has been participating in the event for 20 years and is team captain for the Molded Fiberglass team this year.
"She goes above and beyond if you need something she will make it happen," Kellar said.
"This isn't an award for any individual person. This is an award for each and every one of us," Rainsburg said.
Ward said there were 18 teams walking on Saturday and all received pledges to raise money.
Organizers said $75,000 was expected to be raised, which is close to pre-pandemic levels.
Ashtabula resident Curtis Payne shared how his battle with cancer took him to a dark place. He said he was only able to come back to a normal life after receiving love and care from his family and his deepened faith.
Payne said he was diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago today (Sunday). He said he was able to get a bone marrow transplant on October 23, 2012.
Payne said he found the perfect bone marrow match but had to spend 140 days in the hospital to rebuild his immune system. He said he came home and his mother and his ex-wife took care of him while he recovered slowly.
"It took me a year to recover," he said.
Payne said his problems still weren't over as doctor's estimated he might still only have five years to live. He said he let that influence his attitude and he pushed his family and friends away because of his fear of dying.
"That drove me insane. I had one foot in the grave and one foot out," he said.
"It ended in divorce and it ended with my children not talking to me," he said.
He said he became addicted to alcohol and drugs, but eventually was able to recover through the efforts of Eagleville Bible Church and Alcoholics Anonymous.
After the opening ceremonies dozens of survivors took the first lap and were then joined by caregivers.
"The caregivers to me are the rock," Payne said.
