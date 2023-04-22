ASHTABULA — An estimated 150 volunteers spread throughout the city to clean up streets, gutters and wooded areas littered with debris.
The coordinated event started last year as Ashtabula City Council members Jane Haines-DiGiacomo and Jodi Mills decided to bring volunteers together to make the city a better place.
Haines-DiGiacomo said six tons of trash was picked up during the effort.
Haines-DiGiacomo said they decided it would be good to bring together groups that provided clean-up efforts throughout the year on one day with assistance from the city. City crews were involved in the operation in a variety of ways including picking up bagged garbage in city trucks.
The rain made a slight dent in participants as 250 people signed up and about 150 attended wearing shiny raincoats to protect themselves from the driving rain that came and went throughout the morning.
"I am glad they have something like this," said Tina Liviola, who worked with several Lakeside High School students on Park Avenue.
Twenty groups originally signed up for the event and included schools, civic organizations and businesses.
Haines-DiGiacomo and Mills coordinated pre-event work to determine where crews were most needed and the groups fanned out to several dozen locations to pick up garbage, tires and other objects.
Jeffrey Jackson, a Lakeside High School student, said he just wanted to come and help out the community.
Haines-DiGiacomo said Ashtabula Clerk of Courts McKenzie Burgan did a lot of work coordinating with area groups by email in preparation for the event.
"Every year it gets a little bigger and a little better organized," Mills said.
She said the date for next year's cleanup is already scheduled for April 20, 2024.
Sal Jackson has been coordinating clean-up events since 2017 and was happy to coordinate with the larger effort. He said he is glad the city has taken on the clean-up day and hopes it increases a sense of pride in city residents.
A large contingent of volunteers ended up on Ohio Avenue Extension, where a lot of dumping occurs throughout the year. City crews assisted on some of the bigger items dragged from wooded areas along the road.
