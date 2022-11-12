GENEVA — Downtown is a little more festive after the Geneva Business Association and volunteers from a variety of organizations gave of their time on Saturday morning to decorate for the holiday season.
"We decorate every year, but usually with the help of the city," said GBA President James Santiago.
He said there is a staffing challenge with the city, so more volunteers were recruited.
Roberta Horvath, Geneva Winterfest pageant director, said she attended a GBA meeting where help was solicited, so she volunteered the Winterfest court.
"[The girls] really like being out in the community," Horvath said.
Santiago said the volunteers placed gingerbread men and other decorations on poles in the downtown area and prepared the Geneva Rotary Pavilion for the holiday season.
Santiago said the Grinch is scheduled to make an appearance at the pavilion on Dec. 2 after the Christmas parade, which starts at 7 p.m. He said Santa will be inside the community center and musicians from Geneva High School will sing.
Santiago said the parade will have a different route this year starting on Depot Street, heading south on Broadway, then west on Park Street to the community center, Santiago said.
