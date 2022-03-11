CONNEAUT — A community continues to work together to clean and repair the flooding damage to the Conneaut Local Youth Organizations fields.
The first of two community cleanup days was March 5 as more than 150 people reported to do large and small tasks after the late February flooding that destroyed fences, a road and swamped the fields.
CLYO President John McFadden said a second cleanup day is scheduled for March 19 and the details of what is needed will be finalized this coming week. He said the community has donated thousands of dollars to rebuild the fields.
The complex is used for high school baseball, high school softball, Little League baseball and softball and youth soccer matches.
