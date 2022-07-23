AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Austinburg Township Park was abuzz with activity on Thursday evening as the Austinburg United Church of Christ worked with other community leaders to put together a community picnic.
The church sponsors monthly free dinners throughout the year but kicks it up a notch every summer in July with a picnic. “It doesn’t matter if you live next door or on the other side of the world. You are welcome,” said Rev. Bill Terry.
Judy Williams, coordinator of the dinners, said the church has been providing dinners for many years and often has as many as 75 people, but the picnic appeared to draw an even bigger crowd.
The Thunder Creek Band was hired to provide music and grills were used to make hamburgers and hot dogs, while children enjoyed a variety of games. One of the pavilions was filled with people talking and eating dinner, while a second pavilion was used for the band to play.
People set up lawn chairs on the grass to listen to the entertainment. “We try to make it as much of an event as possible,” Terry said.
Local businesses donated food, and a special donor provided the money to pay the band,” Terry said.
Sarah Hammers is a member of the church and was excited about the event. “Picnics are always fun,” she said while watching her six year old grandson, Christian Davis, play games.
Terry said the event is an attempt to enhance community in the township.
