ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Three Ashtabula County men were honored on Monday during a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Shore Park.
Olajuwon Cooper was given the Augustus “Gus” Powell “Mover and Shaker” award for his efforts as a football coach and community leader.
Kevin Crockett got the Augustus “Gus” Powell “Trend Setter” award for his work with youth as a football coach, and Doug Miller posthumously received the Augustus “Gus” Powell “Foundation” award for his decades of service to the West Side Shootout and youth football. The award was accepted by his son Lamar Miller.
The awards were presented by Ausia Wells, who helped organize the event. Also included were representatives from the Ashtabula Arts Center, the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum and the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Sharone Sing, president of the Hubbard House board of directors, said community leaders have been meeting since September to make the event a reality. He said it is important to have the event and make it better each year.
Wells said she just wanted to make sure the event continues. “We are celebrating freedom. There was a time when we weren’t free,” she said.
The Juneteenth celebration goes back to 1865 when slaves in Galveston, TX, were informed of their freedom six months after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Ashtabula Arts Center is sponsoring a workshop from a Cleveland-based group from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a performance at 4 p.m.
The workshop is $15 and the performance $10, but the arts center’s “pay what you can” plan is in effect for the performance.
The NAACP had a booth at the Monday celebration as well.
Cooper and Crockett said they were both surprised to receive the awards.
“I’m really speechless. I was just coming to support the event and I walk up and they were giving an award and I heard my name,” Cooper said. He said he just tries to be his “best self” everyday and reach out to people around him.
“I just believe in improving things,” he said.
“They did a good job of Keeping it a secret,” Crockett said. He said it is nice to be honored for investing in the community.
