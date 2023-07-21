GENEVA – After operating out of a shed for the past three years, the Community Cats Coalition of Ashtabula County is working on interior construction of a 1,300-square-foot cat care center to call their own.
The CCCAC Cat Care Center provides short-term housing for cats and kittens until adoption. The new space will not be used as an animal shelter, kennel, veterinary office, or adoption center, she said.
“We are now using donated basement space at Formality Bridal in Geneva,” CCCAC President Kim Carpenter said. “This space has everything we need to help even more cats and kittens.”
“In 2022, CCCAC helped 816 cats with everything from spay/neuter surgeries to adoption and placement through our partners at Winky Cats Adoption and Foster,” she said. “We found qualified homes for 200 cats last year as we became a PetsSmart Adoption Partner.”
This growth in the organization emphasized its need for a place with utilities.
“Just as we ran out of options and time to find a place, Penny (Bowers-Schebal) at Formality Bridal contacted us and said she had some space available,” Carpenter said.
Bowers-Schebal owns and operates Formality Bridal in Geneva, a full-service bridal salon.
“I have been thinking about uses for the basement space at Formality for awhile now, and nothing seemed right for that space,” she said. “I was amazed at how well the basement fit the needs of Community Cats and I’m so excited to be a part of the work they do to help local animals.”
Carpenter said 460 cats were fixed and returned to their feral colonies and the group adopted out 192 cats and kittens to qualified families in 2022.
So far in 2023, CCCAC has helped nearly 450 cats and kittens.
Now working through the height of “kitten season,” volunteers are transporting as many as 100 cats and kittens to be fixed and evaluated by a veterinarian every month. The cost of these programs is about $40,000 per year.
“We are seeking funding to help us make an even bigger impact on animals locally,” Carpenter said. “By supporting our TNR and adoption programs, we address the feline overpopulation problem at the source.”
CCCAC must raise $7,000 to finish the cat care center. An enclosed trailer is needed for additional storage, she said.
To become a CCCAC partner, send checks made out to Community Cats Coalition of Ashtabula County, PO Box 2011, Ashtabulaa, Ohio 44005.
Donations can be made via Paypal at PayPal.Me/CommCatsCoAshCo; by CashApp $CommCatsCoAshCo; by Venmo @CommCatsCoAshCo.
All donations are tax deductible. For more information, email cccashtabula@gmail.com.
CCCAC thanks PetSmart Charities, Formality Bridal, Brobst Tree Service, the Hassett family, and Ducro Pet Loss Services for their support.
Donations of Friskies pate style wet, and Purina brand dry cat food, any type of cat litter, cat carriers (new or gently used), and gift certificates to Home Depot are also needed.
The group is in need of six-foot plastic folding tables (new or gently used), and temporary foster homes for cats and kittens.
The group pays for all foster vet and care needs. Volunteers are needed to help trap feral cats, as well as volunteers to provide cat care for animals at the center.
“We always need people to come in and feed the cats, clean litter pans, snuggle kittens, and fold laundry,” Carpenter said. “Volunteer trappers are needed to set the traps and monitor them, and to transport the cats to their surgeries.”
CCCAC was founded in November 2019.
Volunteers coordinate trapping cats across Ashtabula County, schedule dates with low-cost spay/neuter clinics and transport 25-30 cats at a time to and from the clinics. Each free-roaming cat also receives an ear-tip so they can be identified as fixed.
