A large tree still blocked the road on Saturday morning after crashing to the ground on Ohio Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Street departments and firefighters spent a good portion of Friday and Saturday responding to wires down complaints throughout Ashtabula County, according to Ashtabula County fire departments.
First Energy workers spent much of Friday and Saturday restoring power to people after power lines blew down in the up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts that battered northeastern Ohio.
Hulbert Avenue and Walnut Boulevard were a central point of damage with a utility pole leaning sideways with road closed signs blocking traffic to Point Park on Saturday morning.
Late Saturday afternoon more than 100 power outages were show on the companies power outage web page with around 50 in the Geneva area, 40 in the Ashtabula area and 10 in the Conneaut area.
Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee said there were a lot of wires down in the city on Friday afternoon and evening, a tree fell on a house at 406 East Main Street and firefighters battled a blaze at 1062 Lake Road confining the blaze to first floor of the home and a second floor stairwell.
Fire departments south of the lake seemed to have less damage than those close to the water.
On Saturday, several Ashtabula County fire departments assisted on a fire in Montville Township that destroyed a structure and required more than a dozen fire departments and 54 firefighters, said Morgan Township Fire Chief Shaun Buehner.
