The village of Andover and three nearby townships are seeking a one-mill ambulance levy increase to fund the increasing costs of providing service in the southeast part Ashtabula County.
Andover, Andover Township, Williamsfield Township and Wayne Township are all seeking the levy increases to help pay for their contract with Community Care.
Ambulance service in the Andover area has been a huge challenge since 2020, when the Andover Emergency Room closed for good during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other avenues have been pursued since, including finding a way to re-open the facility but nothing has come out of those efforts.
The three townships and Andover village have held multiple meetings to discuss options and Community Care has committed to work with the entities at least through 2024, but officials say funds are needed due to inflation and the lengthy trips to emergency facilities.
Instead of a 30-minute round trip to the emergency room, ambulances have to drive to Ashtabula, Chardon, Warren, Meadville, Pa., making the trip 2-3 hours hours in many cases, township and village leaders said.
Andover village also has four renewal levies on the ballot, including a two-mill renewal for ambulance service and three different fire renewal levies (.3 mills, .5 mills and 1.2 mills).
Andover Township also has a two-mill ambulance renewal levy and a two-mill roads and bridges renewal.
Wayne Township’s new one-mill ambulance levy is for five years. The township also has a five-year roads and bridges renewal levy.
Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams said the village needs the levy to pass to properly fund the ambulance service and if it does not pass, the village would have to dip into the general fund and have less money for other services.
Williams also said it is important for the one-mill Andover Public Library levy to pass.
“Our library does a tremendous amount of good,” he said.
The new ambulance levies are important to keep the service running but will not likely solve all of the issues as drive time will still mean there are times when an ambulance is not physically in the southeast part of the county.
“This will maintain what we have,” said Andover Village Council member Randy Gentry.
Andover Township Trustee William French said he hopes the citizens pass the one-mill increase for the needed services.
Williamsfield Township Trustee Thomas Martin echoed those sentiments.
“[The ambulances] have to drive so far. It is 35 minutes each way,” he said.
He said he believes the price for Community Care is fair.
“I don’t think you going to get it any cheaper,” Martin said.
Two townships, Richmond and Cherry Valley, that partnered with Andover, Andover Township, Wayne Township and Williamsfield Township have gone in different directions for ambulance service.
Richmond has contracted with Pierpont Fire Department and Cherry Valley has joined the South Central Ambulance District.
There also have been some preliminary discussions about the group starting a new ambulance district.
