A little piece of Americana was evident early Monday morning as residents got out of bed before 8 a.m. to see the Rock Creek Memorial Day Parade.
Area residents, and a few visitors, gathered along route 45 to see the parade that included the Jefferson High School Band, a color guard from the Rock Creek VFW and the Ashtabula County Young Marines.
Fred Martell, originally from Aurora but now living in Texas, said it was great to be in a small town to celebrate Memorial Day. “We always like to come to these parades,” he said.
Martell said it is easy to get lost in the bigger parades in Texas.
The Saybrook Township Memorial Day service was conducted at the township cemetery, also along Route 45, with more than a 100 people attending. The Lakeside High School band played the National Anthem, Rev. Vernon Palo gave the invocation and Colonel Ann Loveless (ret) was the main speaker.
Loveless graduated from Geneva High School in 1981 and, after earning a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Kent State University, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour as a transportation officer in Germany.
She then returned to the states and earned a medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine on an army scholarship. She then served as a flight surgeon at Fort Campbell, KY.
After several years working in rural medicine and creating a corporate emergency readiness team near Ground Zero in New York City, she changed careers to work in the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a physician epidemiologist.
She ended up back in the U.S. Army Reserves and spent nine months deployed to Afghanistan (2011-2012). Loveless said she remembers all of the ceremonies for the dead American soldiers as they were sent home.
“We were the lucky ones,” she said of the soldiers that did get to come home to their families.
Loveless urged those in attendance to use Memorial Day as a reminder to care for veterans who may need assistance. She said there are 7,000 veterans in Ashtabula County and while most have made a transition to civilian life, others need some help.
“Take a chance on a vet,” she said of those needing employment or someone to talk to.
Tony Rich, a retired officer in the National Guard form Erie, was the main speaker at the Ashtabula Memorial Day program at the city’s war memorial in downtown Ashtabula.
Rich discussed Gold Star families, those who lost a family member while in service of his or her country, and the importance of supporting them. He also thanked all the veterans groups and volunteers that placed flags at veterans’ graves the last several weeks throughout the country.
He said his family was blessed with caring for the grave of his wife’s great uncle. Rich said the young man died at the age of 19 during World War II.
Rich also talked about the detailed ceremony that U.S. Marines conduct at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington D.C. He said 21 steps and 21 seconds are used by the soldiers to make the on-going ceremony the same each time.
“The process and the exact number (21) is not by coincidence,” he said. The 21 comes from the symbolism related to the 21 gun salute that often is a part of memorial services for fallen soldiers.
In Conneaut, more than 1500 flags had been placed on the graves of veterans in the city’s numerous cemeteries.
Diane Bruening of Geneva came to Conneaut to visit a friend and participate in the ceremony.
“Just freedom and sacrifice,” she said of the meaning of Memorial Day in her life.
Taylor Cleveland gave the main speech at the ceremony less that 50 yards from the house he grew up in.
“So I have never missed any of these ceremonies until I was deployed to Iraq [in 2005],” Cleveland said. He said his deployment to Iraq deepened his understanding of Memorial Day.
He said he has only missed one ceremony since his return from Iraq, and that was to be with the family of a soldier friend who was killed in Iraq.
