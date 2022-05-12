CONNEAUT — A Wednesday meeting of Conneaut’s Community image Committee focused on the work done by the city’s Planning and Zoning department.
Second Ward Councilperson Rick Gaugh, the chair of the Community Image Committee, said he wanted to understand how the zoning department deals with questions, and whether or not procedures are working.
Planning and Zoning Manager Molly Turnes explained the duties of the Planning and Zoning department, which include preparing agendas for the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Any changes to the zoning code takes a lot of research from the Planning and Zoning department.
The department handles zoning permits as well. “We have quite a number of zoning permits that people get,” Turnes said. “Just to name a few, we have fences, accessory structures, pools, signs, residential new construction, commercial new construction, logging, demolitions, home occupation, floodplain permits.”
Each permit requires an initial inspection, Turnes said. It takes about an hour to process every permit request, she said.
Processes like determining if a house is vacant are staff-intensive, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Many issues addressed by the office are impacted by state and federal law, not just local code, Hockaday said.
Gaugh asked how things could be changed to reduce how bogged-down things are.
Hockaday said it is an issue of resources more than law or administration. One of the most important departments in any city is the housing department, Hockaday said.
For issues like grass being too tall, a department employee has to visit the property, measure and take a picture of the grass height, then send a letter to the property owner directing them to cut their grass, Turnes said. The property owner then has five days to cut their grass. After five days, the property has to be checked again.
Seeking to demolish problem houses also requires a significant amount of work.
Hockaday said the city has spent more than $10,000 in staff time alone seeking to rectify issues with one house. The city needs to provide homeowners with a reasonable amount of time to rectify issues, he said.
“It’s always an assumption that there’s a person responsible at the end of this process,” Hockaday said. “A lot times, it’s not a person, it’s a corporation.” Many times, those corporations are not Ohio-based, he said.
The city currently has the best Planning and Zoning staff it has had, because the city is able to offer a full-time position, Hockaday said.
Turnes said she works with Police Chief Michael Colby and other department heads.
Colby said his officers reports issues to the Planning and Zoning department when they encounter them.
