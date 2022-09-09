JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners met with Jonathan Ehrenfeld, managing partner at SPIRE Institute, who spoke on Thursday morning regarding a proposal for the county and SPIRE to apply for a grant for new road construction.
Ehrenfeld presented the commissioners with a rendering of a proposed layout, with a new stretch of road running south from Clay Street to the east end of the SPIRE facility, then connecting to Barnum Road just north of Interstate 90.
The state has grant funds available for public road construction, he said.
The project would cost $3 to $4 million, Ehrenfeld said.
“We would like to request that the county consider joining us in a joint application of sorts, to apply for a grant from the state to build certain sections of the road that would be public,” Ehrenfeld said.
He said SPIRE would be responsible for the upkeep of the the new public roads. Ehrenfeld also suggested a special assessment of some sort, so the county would have teeth to enforce the agreement for maintenance.
Privately owned roads would connect the new road to the SPIRE, he said. SPIRE would pay for 100 percent of the private roads, he said.
If the project is successful, Ehrenfeld said SPIRE would be interested in additional expansion.
Currently, SPIRE Circle Road is public to the cul-de-sac, he said.
The commissioners were supportive of the plan to apply for grant funds.
Ehrenfeld said the team at SPIRE feels supported by county government.
“When we first started in 2020, it was approximately 25 academy students at SPIRE,” Ehrenfeld said. “They were training in their sport of choice and learning ... and dorming offsite.”
“We grew from 25 students to 42 students our second year. In our second year, we built a school and dormitories on site. That created a very positive environment for growth, and that provided our student-athletes a completely contained environment, where everything they were engaged in was on-site.”
This year, expected enrollment at SPIRE Academy is 82 to 83 student-athletes, he said.
“Our goals for next year would be to enroll 140 student-athletes and continue growing, with the ultimate goal, in 10 years, to get to 1,000 students,” Ehrenfeld said.
Camps at SPIRE, which didn’t exist before the property was purchased, have drawn 590 participants this year.
“Our goal for the coming year is to enroll over 1,000 campers,” Ehrenfeld said.
The number of events hosted by SPIRE is also increasing.
“We’re trying to stay a step ahead of that growth by developing the campus,” Ehrenfeld said.
The first step of that process is constructing a road network throughout the campus.
“Our goal is every year, do another significant project,” Ehrenfeld said. “So we look back seven or eight years from now and say ‘wow, look how far we’ve come.’”
In other business:
• At an agenda session on Tuesday morning, the commissioners approved a resolution to receive funds from the OneOhio settlement with opioid litigation, and dedicating those funds to the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.
The county received $64,339.81 this year from the settlement.
• The commissioners passed a resolution approving a road maintenance plan for Ashtabula Towne Square.
The move was a condition of the recent approval of a re-plat of the property, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
