JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners set at date for a hearing on a request from the owners of five parcels to be annexed into the village of Andover.
A pair of resolutions were passed by the commissioners on Tuesday. The first received the petition to have the parcels, which are located along Route 6 and Chestnut Street in Andover Township, annexed into the villagee. The second resolution scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. on August 16 to discuss the matter.
The property owners are seeking to be annexed, and the property is adjacent and contiguous to the village of Andover, according to the resolution.
The County Engineer will be required to make a report on the accuracy of a map and description of the property to the commissioners before July 22, according to the resolution.
In other business:
• The commissioners accepted a $108,373.75 grant from the Ohio Supreme Court for technology upgrades.
The grant will be used to place computer and audio-visual equipment on more floors of the Ashtabula County Jail, which would allow inmates access to their attorneys, probation staff and the courts, according to the resolution.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the project will be a nice addition to the courts and the jail.
“It should make things much more efficient and decrease the amount of prisoner transports that have to happen back and forth from the jail to the courtrooms,” he said.
• Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested a resolution asking the state legislature to waive gas taxes due to current gas prices.
“Gas has eclipsed $5 per gallon in Ashtabula County as of [Monday]” Koslowski said.
Ohio assesses a $.385 gas tax per gallon, and the federal government assesses a $.184 gas tax per gallon, Kozlowski said.
“So for gas alone, that total is $.569 in taxes for both the state and federal rate,” Kozlowski said. Diesel fuel is taxed at $.71 per gallon, he said.
Ducro said gas tax funds pay for infrastructure improvements, and infrastructure is in horrible conditions.
“There’s a lot of money sitting in Columbus,” Kozlowski said. “There would be an opportunity to use some of those funds in lieu of taxes on fuel to make up that difference.”
Kozlowski said he was not asking for it to be permanent.
The state has rainy day funds and federal ARPA dollars that could be used to offset the loss in revenue from not collecting gas tax money, Kozlowski said.
The commissioners agreed to work further on the proposed resolution.
