JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved seeking to purchase a property between the county’s Water and Sewer office and the courthouse during a work session Tuesday.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the commissioners have gone back and forth over the years on whether or not to try to purchase the building.
The building has been listed at a price of $154,900, Whittington said.
“I think we should entertain moving forward to purchase the building, and work toward what would be housed there,” Whittington said.
Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole previously proposed housing the Victims of Crime office in the building, Whittington said.
“Just last week, we had a very pointed discussion about VOCA not having enough space, Homesafe needing (space),” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
He said he would be supportive of the purchase if is intended to give VOCA and Homesafe a new space.
The commissioners and O’Toole agreed to have the house inspected before moving forward with the purchase.
Kozlowski said the building would be purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This would be part of our roughly $19 million,” he said.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved certifying delinquent water and sewer charges to the county auditor for 2022 taxes.
• The commissioners approved a resolution settling a wage and hour suit against the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In a statement released two weeks ago, the commissioners stated they were confident employees were paid fairly, but defending against lawsuits is expensive and outcomes are uncertain.
