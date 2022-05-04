JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution extending negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake during a meeting Tuesday.
ODNR and the county have been negotiating for several months after provisions in the 2021 biennial budget required ODNR to purchase the lodge from Ashtabula County, for up to the the remaining debt on the property.
The legislation initially set a deadline of Dec. 31, 2021, for a deal to be reached between the county and ODNR. On Dec. 31, 2021, the commissioners approved an agreement with ODNR to continue negotiating through attorneys, and not initiate any legal action until Feb. 28.
The date before which both sides agree not to initiate legal action has been moved three times since then.
The commissioners approved a resolution to move that date to July 1. The agreement is retroactive to April 30.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said conversations with ODNR have been productive, but a lot is going on in Columbus, which makes it difficult to get things done.
“We’re hopeful that, with this extension, we can bring this all together and bring it to a close here very soon,” Kozlowski said.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a pair of resolutions to allow the county to collect lodging tax funds for the cities of Ashtabula and Conneaut.
Last year, the commissioners purchased new lodging tax collection software to make collections easier.
The county will charge one percent of the three percent collected for the cities.
Last week, the commissioners approved resolutions to allow the county to collect lodging taxes for Austinburg and Saybrook townships.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the city of Geneva is considering participating. The village of Geneva-on-the-Lake and Harpersfield Township have indicated that they will not participate in the agreement.
“The communities that haven’t signed on, they said they’d be open to considering it later. They felt they were comfortable with the process that they currently had in place, and they wanted to see if that changed over time,” Ducro said.
• The commissioners rejected bids for elevator maintenance in county buildings and will seek a new set of bids. Ducro said there were language issues with the original bid, so new bids were being sought so everyone could bid appropriately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.