JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday morning to extend the deadline on an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources until December.
Provisions in the 2021 state budget required the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to be purchased from the county, for up to the current debt remaining on the facility.
County officials and ODNR have been negotiating for some time, and in December of 2021, the commissioners approved an agreement with ODNR to continue with the status quo and not initiate legal action. That agreement has been extended multiple times since then. On Tuesday, the commissioners extended the deadline to Dec. 19.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said a legislative tweak to the budget language is being worked on, but the legislature is currently in recess, and the upcoming legislative calendar is full, which is why the deadline was extended again.
“There’s no desire to rush, per se, as it relates to this,” Kozlowski said. He said the commissioners want to make sure this is done properly.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved sending a letter to the Ohio Supreme Court, asking the court to evaluate the caseload of the Ashtabula County Eastern and Western county courts.
The letter asks the court to determine whether the number of county court judges should be reduced to one, and cited the county’s below average income and above average poverty level.
Consolidating the courts could save the county more than $400,000 per year, according to the letter. The number of incoming cases in the courts have been declining since 2018.
Kozlowski said the legislature would need to act to change the number of judges at the county court level.
• The commissioners approved contracts with Vector Security for installation of security systems for the Ashtabula County treasurer and prosecutors offices.
