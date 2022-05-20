JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners have approved funding for legal representation for the county’s five judges in mediation proceedings with the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
The resolution, announced during a special meeting Thursday, sets a maximum cost of $5,000, and a termination date of July 30, 2022. The legal counsel will represent the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, Eastern County and Western County judges.
Counsel is to be named by the judges by June 2, and submitted to the commissioners.
The commissioners will contact the Ohio Supreme Court’s mediation department once legal counsel is agreed upon, according to the resolution.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the resolution is in response to a request for outside counsel from the judges from last year. The mediation will be between the courts and the Ashtabula County Prosecutor. The prosecutor would normally be the legal counsel for the courts.
“The Commissioners would be willing to contact the Ohio Supreme Court Mediation Department, who offers free mediation services, to bring the parties together, and work out any type of issues that exist between the parties,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
“This is an effort to grant a request for the judges to have some legal representation in that mediation process.”
The commissioners hope this will allow the parties to come together and work out their differences, Kozlowski said.
The commissioners previously suggested mediation between the judges and the Prosecutor’s Office, but the judges said they needed legal representation in that mediation, according to Kozlowski.
“It’s frustrating to me that a whole group of attorneys have to force us to hire attorneys and the taxpayers to pay for more attorneys to represent them as attorneys in a mediation proceeding,” Ducro said. “But if that’s what we have to do to get them to the table, then I’m all in favor of getting them to the table to mediate.”
