JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to appropriate funds to settle a lawsuit at a meeting on Tuesday.
The commissioners authorized the payment of $125,000 to resolve claims against the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to a resolution approved by the commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read a statement from the commissioners before the resolution was approved.
“The county is confident that it pays employees fairly and consistently under state and federal wage and and our laws,” Kozlowski said. “However, defense of litigation like this is very expensive and outcomes are uncertain.
“To that end, the county felt it was in the best interest of the taxpayers, the county and its employees to resolve this matter,” he said.
In other business:
• The commissioners met with representatives from the Ashtabula County District Library on Tuesday morning to discuss the proposed replacement of a levy.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the commissioners don’t play a formal role in the process, but they requested a meeting with library officials, so they would be educated about the levy.
Ashtabula County District Library Executive Director Penny Neubauer said she hoped the meeting would provide the commissioners with enough information to personally support the levy.
There are three opportunities for the levy replacement to be approved by voters, but they would like to get it passed this fall, she said.
One planned use for funds from the updated levy is an expansion of the Geneva Public Library, Neubauer said. The renovations would add a meeting room and a children’s area to the library.
A large number of students visit the library after school, she said.
The ACDL provides a wide variety of services to the community, Neubauer said.
Replacing the levy would generate an additional $125,000 per year for the district library, ACDL Fiscal Officer Ed Williams said.
• Acting Chief Building Official Dave Strichko discussed increases to fees and contractor registration.
Strichko said he started looking at the fees the Ashtabula County Building Department charges when he started working in the department about a year ago. It has been years since fees were changed, he said.
Strichko provided the commissioners with a comparison of where the county’s fees were related to neighboring counties.
“We pretty much sat below on all of [the fees],” Strichko said.
The building department was almost equal to the number of permits being issued in Lake County last year, but took in significantly less in fees, he said.
“One of the biggest areas that we saw that we were not even coming close to covering our costs is on residential plan review,” Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said. “So we don’t charge anything for residential plan review, but we review all residential plans in-house.”
Having revenue to invest back into the department is critical, Kozlowski said.
Residential general contractor registration was also discussed at the work session.
Discher said the county has previously required commercial specialty contractors and commercial general contractors to register with the building department.
“Now, we’re looking to add, effective 2023, the residential contractors,” Discher said.
Strichko said the registration will be for general contractors, and won’t differentiate between general contractors who work on commercial or residential projects.
Discher said two public hearings on the topic will take place later this year.
