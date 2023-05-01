COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — Township trustees are seeking an additional five-year, four-mill roads and bridges levy to help pay for the ever increasing costs of maintaining roads.
“There are a lot of variables,” said Todd Easton who serves as fiscal officer for Colebrook Township. He said the township needs to make sure it has funds to maintain the roads as state formulas change and gas tax receipts may drop.
The rising cost of materials is the main culprit in putting the levy on Tuesday’s ballot. He said there is an existing 3.15 mill levy on the books that will come up for vote in several years.
He said the township would have a total of 7.15 mills of roads and bridges levies on the books if the measure passes. Easton said there are 21.2 miles of roads in the township, and a very small percentage are paved.
Easton said the township is on phase four of the Story Road project and wants to make sure there is money to continue projects with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
He said the early stages of the project included eliminating ditches along the road and putting in corrugated piping. He said the percentage of state funding these types of projects is likely going to drop, increasing township’s percentage of a given project.
“We just bought a new tractor last year,” he said of ongoing expenses. Easton said the township could possibly do some more “chip and seal” projects on township roads.
He said the cost of stone continues to go up, and sometimes motorists will spray stone all over the place.
Easton said the levy money can be used for anything road related.
