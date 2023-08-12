JEFFERSON — Kate Cole started showing steers in 2013, when she was just nine years old.
She had a rough experience showing hogs and thought that switching to an animal she could lead with a halter might improve her experience.
In 2015, she bought her first breeding heifer, whom she named Lily. Ever since then she has been hooked.
“Since then I’ve traveled many miles evaluating, showing and working cattle of many different breeds,” Cole said.
This year Cole brought two Angus heifers to the Ashtabula County Fair to show in the Open Class show. Both heifers were from Novak Town Line Farm in Trumbull County.
She was quite successful in her showing, winning Champion and Reserve Champion Angus Females as well as Supreme Champion.
A decade has passed since a 9-year-old Cole deciding she didn’t want to take hogs to the fair anymore.
“My first show was the Ohio Beef Expo in 2015,” Cole said. “A crazy experience, but I fell in love with it and have gone to countless shows since.”
It was in 2015 when Cole was encouraged by a number of farmers she had met through the 4-H program to start her own breeding cattle herd.
She started it back in 2015 and currently owns 12 breeding females but manages a total 65 cows between her own herd, her parents, and Rustler Ranch’s commercial cow and calf operations.
While she has had quite a bit of success in the last eight years, Cole hopes to continue to expand in the next few years.
“My goal is to be at 100 breeding females in the next three years,” she said.
Cole has now aged out of the 4-H program , but continues to come back to the fair and other events to compete in open class shows.
She continues to come back because enjoys being at the fair and watching friends and 4-H members succeed. She said she truly believes in the 4-H motto “to make the best better.”
Cole owns her own cattle company named KC3, which on the surface stands for Kate Cole Cattle Company. But she believes it has a deeper meaning.
“It stands for Kingdom-building Connecting Creating Cultivating,” Cole said, “I love the people I get to interact with and work with and 4-H provides a great opportunity to continue to Kingdom-build, connect, create, and cultivate while working with cattle.”
Her company’s mission statement is, “In humility be a servant leader who empowers others.”
Cole said she believes that through her work in cattle and 4-H that she is making a difference.
Since Cole has transitioned from her days of 4-H to showing in open class, she has definitely noticed a difference between the two.
“Open class is more enjoyable for me now because we are all cattle producers out there doing what we love, chasing our cattle dreams and helping each other out along the way,” Cole said.
Cole is also very appreciative to everyone that has helped her along the way, including her family. She credits her family by saying that she wouldn’t have wanted to do it without them.
Cole’s family has helped her from the beginning. Her dad would take her to shows in high school and let her use his equipment when she was starting the business. She said her family has always supported her.
“Truly agriculture is family and I can’t put into words how grateful I am for mine,” Cole said. “They are truly my cheerleaders and I just hope I can support and help them achieve their dreams like they do mine.”
