Farming is different for crop farmers once the fall harvest is complete, but livestock farmers keep a similar schedule all year long.
But even livestock farmers have to adjust a bit to the cold weather with subtle changes in routine.
Jeff Ring, owner of Ringbyre Farm in Monroe Township, said he will often warm up equipment before actually staring to use it because of the cold temperatures. He will go and take care of another task before returning to use the equipment for a specific purpose.
A nice technology is a calf warmer that is used after a newborn has been licked by its mother. On Friday morning a one hour-old calf was warming up in the large container.
Ring said five calves were born Friday morning and they all stood up within an hour.
Technology, and the resiliency of cows, help farmers deal with cold temperatures during the winter when milking must go on unabated. He said the farm’s heifer barn was built in 1993 to ensure the cows are warm.
“We are still doing stuff all winter,” Ring said.
Andrew Holden, agriculture and natural resources educator for the Ashtabula County Extension Office, said crop farmers use the time to fix equipment while livestock farmers continue business as usual.
Some farmers use the winter to purchase seed and fertilizer, but many have already accomplished those tasks. Holden said some farmers will take the winter to sell crops in their grain bins.
Winter is also a good time to work on agricultural education.
“We usually have a lot of extension programming in the winter,” he said.
Holden said an agronomy school is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 28 at the Colebrook Community Center at a cost of $15, which includes lunch. Registration can be completed at www.go.osu.edu/neoas23.
The event will include a variety of topics, including an update on soybean disease, weather/climate updates, farm and roadway safety discussions and an energy outlook.
“We get anywhere from 50 to 80,” he said.
Holden said pesticide education will be a big part of the program.
Other tasks become an important part of the winter experience for many farmers, including tax preparation, bookkeeping and shopping for new equipment.
