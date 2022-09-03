ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A dream sprang to life quickly this year as Elle Welch and Stanley Sirrine opened Lakeshore Coffee Company along Route 6.
The business opened on July 7 after the idea started percolating in January, Welch said.
The idea came about when the two realized there wasn’t a local option for specialty coffee. “We didn’t want to drive 30 minutes for good coffee,” Sirrine said.
Sirrine and Welsh were able to put their heads together and create the building exactly as they wanted through Sirrine’s construction company and other building trade representatives he has met over the years with his business.
“Lakeshore Coffee Company has been built with the help of friends and family as well as local vendors who have become friends,” states the company’s website.
Welch said the company works primarily with local businesses to bring coffee, treats and breakfast food to their customers.
Welch said the shop has a variety of coffee options, including lattes and cappucino.
Welch and Sirrine said they started the business well into the summer season and were surprised that the majority of their customers are local residents and have become regulars.
Welch said the shop also serves hot chocolate and tea as well.
She said a local restaurant provides breakfast options, and sweets are also baked locally for the shop.
A local bagel maker provides a unique option for hungry patrons.
Welch said the coffee is created by local roaster Calico Jacks.
