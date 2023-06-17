SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people from a capsized boat at 1:36 p.m. on Lake Erie on Saturday about a half mile from shore off the Red Brook Boat Club, said Boatswain Mate I Adam Chinski,
Chinski said the call for the capsized boat came in around 1:20 p.m. and the crew was on the way from the Ashtabula Station by 1:26 and arrived on the scene at 1:36 and found four people hanging on the side of the boat.
Chinski said there was an adolescent, a teenager, an elderly man and a middle-aged man waiting to be rescued. He said they used an "indirect pickup" which involves throwing a line to those in the water and dragging them to the boat.
"The two younger individuals were in pretty good shape. ... The teenager swam right to the boat," he said.
Chinski said the elderly man seemed to be in shock, but was eventually able to grab the line and make his way to safety.
"They were checked out by EMS on the shore at Red Brook Boat Club," Chinski said.
He said the people on the boat were able to get rides home and did not need transport to the hospital.
The Ashtabula County Water Rescue team was called to the scene and witnessed the pickup operation, said ACWRT Coordinator Ed Koziol.
Chinski said Boatswain Mate 3 Devin Albrecht helped coordinate the rescue operation. Saybrook and Geneva firefighters also were on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.