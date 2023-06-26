NORTH KINGSVILLE — A water rescue mission for a missing boater turned into a recovery operation Sunday after efforts to find the man were not successful as the day progressed.
At 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, a call concerning a man overboard came from a vessel about four miles off the shore of North Kingsville, just west of the Route 193 intersection on Lake Road, said North Kingsville Fire Department Captain Kyle Adkins.
North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard said a man fell overboard and a second man on the boat couldn’t hold onto him. He said it is unclear why the man fell into the water at this time.
Hubbard said the boat was found late Saturday evening and the man on board was brought to shore around 10:30 p.m. by a Conneaut Fire Department boat. He was uninjured and is back with his family, he said.
Hubbard said he believes both men were Ashtabula County residents, and the search continued for the missing man on Sunday morning and throughout the day.
The Ashtabula County Water Rescue Team was on site Saturday and Sunday and had as many as six boats from area fire departments in the water.
Hubbard said they have dogs on the scene that can smell humans while on the water, in addition to the U.S. Coast Guard vessels and area boat rescue boats.
Joseph Negron, an operations specialist for U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo sector, said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the operation and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was also involved.
He said several U.S. Coast Guard vessels searched the water on Sunday morning but were not able to find the man. Efforts ended for Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
“[The search] has turned into a recovery operation,” Hubbard said.
