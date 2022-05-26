CONNEAUT — Students at Conneaut Middle School got a chance to design a Dairy Queen Blizzard on Wednesday as part of the Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge.
Anthony Pascarella, program manager of Junior Achievement in Ashtabula County, said the Junior Achievement of the Mahoning Valley office had done a similar event with Pizza Joe’s, and the Conneaut event grew from that.
Doing the event with the entire school is unique to Conneaut, though, Pascarella said.
This year’s event is more technology-driven, using slide shows instead of posterboard, he said.
Students presented their ideas for a new Blizzard flavor to their classmates, then winners from each classroom moved on to a semifinal, before the top teams from each grade level presented their pitches for new flavors to the entire school.
The three winning Blizzards will be sold at the Conneaut Dairy Queen on June 2, CMS Principal Jim Kennedy said.
Kennedy commended students for the courage it takes to stand in front of their classmates and present their ideas.
He also thanked students in the audience for cheering and supporting their classmates.
Keith Schreiber, owner of the Conneaut Dairy Queen, said the event in 2019 went really well, and said Wednesday’s event was going great.
“I think the kids are having a good time and learning a lot,” Schreiber said.
Students came up with ingredients for their Blizzard, along with its cost and a marketing pitch.
After the event, Schreiber said he was glad the students enjoyed the event.
He said they had a lot of enthusiasm.
The students created combinations very different from what is normally in Blizzards, Schreiber said.
The winning teams from sixth, seventh, and eighth grade will get a chance to visit the Conneaut Dairy Queen next week and get to make the Blizzards they created, Kennedy said.
Hamilton Spero, a CMS 8th grader, said he thinks the experience will do a lot to help the students be better prepared later in life.
Abby Brecht, a CMS 8th grader, said a lot more work goes into making the presentation than you would think.
“You can’t just come up with something, you have to perfect it,” Brecht said.
