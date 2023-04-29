A cooperative venture between the Kiwanis Club of Ashtabula and leaders in the Ashtabula County Board of Developmentally Disabled has created a new club for the developmentally disabled.
The Aktion Club became a reality when Lisa Ebersole, a parent of a club member, heard about the club option through social media. She said she contacted the Kiwanis Club of Ashtabula and the group was excited about the partnership.
The first informational meeting was in February 2022 and the group has been meeting monthly since.
“We meet on the third Tuesday of every month,” Ebersole said.
“Right now we have about 10 individuals that have joined and a group of adult care givers,” she said.
The club is for any developmentally disabled adult who is interested.
“Our Aktion Club is being a service organization. ... They want to save the world,” she said.
Ebersole said one of the projects was to provide “birthday kits” for people who are using area food pantries.
She said the kits provided everything needed to have a birthday party for a family that might not otherwise been able to afford one. Ebersole said the club members did a fundraiser to pay for the supplies for the kits.
The participants are 20 years old to mid-40s, Ebersole said. She said the Kiwanis Club has been helpful in putting the club together.
Kiwanis Club
member John Shouvlin said the organization was excited about filling the need in the community.
“We were able to grow Kiwanis while serving the needs of a special population,” he said.
Shouvlin said Kiwanis Club members are looking to help in the club’s growth.
“There is plenty of room for growth. Most of the members now come from one residential home. We are looking to expand into other group homes, private homes and sheltered workshops to grow the club,” he said.
“The Aktion Club members we have are our best ambassadors and their enthusiasm and zeal for helping serve the community will inspire and convince other special needs adults to join.”
“The Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities is proud of our local Aktion Club members for inspiring change and making an impact in our community. Their commitment to service and advocacy is a shining example of what can be achieved when we empower people with developmental disabilities to lead with their strengths,” said ACBDD Quality and Community Outreach Director Manda Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.