I sat outside last Sunday afternoon missing summer days at my grandma’s house. Something about the fragrance in the air and the warm sunshine tugged at my heart.
It reminded me of how she always hung clothes out to dry in the summertime.
Remember clotheslines? Those poles and ropes that once graced everyone’s backyards?
Remember the old-fashioned clothes pins? There were two kinds — round wooden pins and pins with a spring.
Grandma always washed clothes early Monday morning, then hung wet clothes outside before swooping them up in the afternoon, all crisp and fragrant.
Towels, sheets. Never her “undies,” but rather, a modest and respectable wash.
Her clothesline stretched across her entire backyard, and I loved sitting in the sun while she hung clothes.
Some people boasted a pulley clothesline, but Grandma preferred one held up with poles with a nail on the end to hold the line up.
You just can’t beat the smell of freshness that comes with hanging wet clothes outside to dry. Frankly, I prefer it to the sweet smell of fabric softeners.
Dryers squelched this old routine — except for our Amish friends, who hang their clothes outside even in the winter.
Thanks to the clothes dryer, most folks stopped airing their clean laundry in public about 50 years ago.
Some homeowner associations have even banned clotheslines. Who knew a rope, a few sticks and pins could be so controversial?
Perhaps with renewed interest in global warming, clotheslines will once again tell their stories.
As a reporter, I look at clotheslines as one of the first neighborhood news outlets.
It let the neighbors know what was happening inside your house.
If company stopped and spent a night or two, they would see fancy sheets, towels and a tablecloth upon the line.
The ages and how many children lived in the house could be figured out by surveying the number and sizes of their clothes and whether cloth diapers hung on the line.
The clothesline also told when illness struck, as extra sheets, blankets and pajamas were hung.
When the lines hung limp and bare, everyone knew the family was away for a few days.
It told when they returned when the lines were filled to capacity.
Now what goes on inside a home is anyone’s guess.
I admit it’s been years since I pinned clothes to a line and let them air dry. Back then I was a stay-at-home mom with two babies.
We owned an electric dryer but I let the summer sun warm our sheets and towels with fragrance, turning a chore into a joy.
When we moved to Florida, our home came with an upside down umbrella-style clothes line. It was so hot down there that I could hang clothes out in the evening and they would be dry by morning!
I’m thinking of hanging a summer clothesline again. Nothing is sweeter than clothes dried in the sun. Even sweeter is the thought of being one step closer to my grandmother in heaven.
