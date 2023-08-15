ASHTABULA — Closing performances of “Once” run August 18-20 at Straw Hat Theatre.
On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician (Ethan Legere) and a Czech immigrant (Libby Kendzerski) are drawn together by their shared love of music.
Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally-charged music.
This show includes strong language.
All Straw Hat Theatre performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
Advance Sale Tickets: Adult $15, Senior/Student/Military $13, Child 2-12 $11. For tickets at the door, add $2.
Pay What You Can pricing is available for all performances. Order tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials also supplied by MTI.
Book by Enda Walsh. Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney.
Directed by Stephen Rhodes. Music directed by Debra Flemming.
Straw Hat Theatre 2023 is sponsored by KeyBank.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
