ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools have until July 31 to come up with a plan to eradicate a $1 million deficit, said AACS Treasurer Mark Astorino.
“We received a letter from the Ohio Department of Education asking us to have a plan by July 31,” Astorino said on Thursday during a telephone interview.
“We are looking at possibly not filling any vacated positions,” Astorino said.
He said the board also tabled a recommendation to approve a service agreement with the Ashtabula Educational Services Center. Astorino said.
In other business:
• The board authorized the treasurer to establish temporary appropriations for the 2024 budget at 40 percent of the 2022-23 school year until permanent appropriations can be established at the September 2023 regular meeting.
• The board also authorized the treasurer to make other end-of-year appropriations.
• The manuals and handbooks for a variety of departments were approved.
• The board approved an agreement with Shevchik Therapy and Wellness for physical and occupational therapy services for a three-year contract.
Approved a food service guarantee with Metz for $23,388.18 for 2023-2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.