ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools have until July 31 to come up with a plan to eradicate a $1 million deficit, said AACS Treasurer Mark Astorino.

“We received a letter from the Ohio Department of Education asking us to have a plan by July 31,” Astorino said on Thursday during a telephone interview.

“We are looking at possibly not filling any vacated positions,” Astorino said.

He said the board also tabled a recommendation to approve a service agreement with the Ashtabula Educational Services Center. Astorino said.

In other business:

• The board authorized the treasurer to establish temporary appropriations for the 2024 budget at 40 percent of the 2022-23 school year until permanent appropriations can be established at the September 2023 regular meeting.

• The board also authorized the treasurer to make other end-of-year appropriations.

• The manuals and handbooks for a variety of departments were approved.

• The board approved an agreement with Shevchik Therapy and Wellness for physical and occupational therapy services for a three-year contract.

Approved a food service guarantee with Metz for $23,388.18 for 2023-2024.

