GENEVA — City officials are working with the Geneva Area City Schools on a school resource officer agreement.
A Geneva police officer presently works directly with the schools on a daily basis during the school year.
“Discussions have been ongoing between the schools and the city regarding the renewal of the SRO agreement,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette stated in a written report to council presented on Monday night.
“The solicitor has been in discussions with the school’s attorney and as a result has drafted a memorandum of understanding, which we are currently reviewing. ... We remain hopeful that the ongoing discussions will be positive and constructive and that we can soon come to agreement to assure this valuable partnership continues well into the future.”
In other business:
• Varckette said interviews for the city’s director of finance and the administrative assistance in charge of human resources continue.{div}• Varckette said a work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to discuss the West Main Street Infrastructure improvement Project.
• Council approved an ordinance related to water charges to correct a mistake in the previous legislation approved in November.
• Council approved a resolution supporting the Geneva Swamp Expansion project.
• Council approved a resolution to allow sidewalk improvement money to be used the following year if all the money is not used the year before.
• A resolution was also approved to authorize Varckette to apply for an H2O Ohio Public Water System Equipment grant for equipment to be used in the water department.
