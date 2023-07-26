ASHTABULA — Some city residents can expect to receive an unpaid tax notice in the mail, if they have not already received one from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
The city’s Finance Department works with the Ohio Attorney General’s office to collect delinquent debt per the city’s codified ordinance, available on the city’s website at www.cityofashtabula.com.
The city’s tax department has been receiving questions from the residents asking if the letter is a scam, officials said.
City residents the need to comply with the letters and mail their payment to:
Ohio Attorney General
P.O. Box 89471
Cleveland, OH 44101-6471
Do not send payment to the city’s Finance Department intended for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, as the city cannot process those payments.
If residents’ questions cannot be answered by the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 888-871-8838, call the city’s tax office for further assistance at 440-992-7104.
