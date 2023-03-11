ASHTABULA — City officials want you — and they mean it.
Officials are appealing to residents’ sense of civic duty, asking them to step up and fill vacancies on municipal boards and commissions.
Some of the boards need more members and other will lose members soon. City Council President John Roskovics is asking residents to volunteer because having meetings is difficult without quorums.
City Council and City Manager Jim Timonere make appointments, but the pool of people is dwindling, he said.
Council members urge residents to submit an application to Clerk of Council McKenzie Burgan by the end of the month.
Some of the panels in need of members include the Administrative Board, two vacancies; Local Board of Tax Review, one vacancy; Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council, two vacancies; Fair Housing Board, one vacancy; Parks and Recreation Board, two vacancies; City Port Authority, one vacancy, and the Tax Incentive Review Council (County Board), one vacancy.
These boards and commissions shape and affect the future of the city, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
The public is encouraged to attend and participate in these meetings, as well as City Council meetings. The city manager said he is hopeful people will step forward and participate in local government.
If you are interested in volunteering on one of these boards and commissions please submit an application of interest through the City’s website- cityofashtabula.com or contact the Clerk of Council McKenzie Burgan via email or phone at clerkofcouncil@cityofashtabula.com or call 440-992-7119.
