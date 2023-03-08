ASHTABULA — Motorists soon will have one less bumpy, wet, concrete city road to navigate, thanks to a $460,000 economic development grant from Housing and Urban Development.
City Manager Jim Timonere announced at Monday night’s City Council meeting that the city will be getting grant money to reconstruct Ferry Drive in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Residents may recognize Ferry Drive as the frequently flooded, pothole-ridden road that leads to Harbor Yak at the old Coast Guard Station.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Timonere said. “This amount should cover the entire project. We are excited for this grant.”
Timonere praised U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, and the Port Authority for their help.
Last August, Joyce toured Harbor Yak on Ferry Drive to get a first-hand look at where and how the federal funds he secured will help Ashtabula.
“It’s nice to see Harbor Yak succeeding,” he said during the tour. “It’s a shame we couldn’t fix [Ferry Drive] sooner. I’m glad the money is going to fix the problem.”
Timonere has said he believes the Ferry Drive project will start this spring. The project encompasses demolition of the road, drainage work and then asphalt, he said.
Council then received more good news — improvements to Smith Park Field soon will be underway.
Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $20,000 contract with GPD Group of Akron to provide engineering design and construction administration for the Smith Park Field project.
The scope of services will include the design, documentation, bidding, and construction administration for the project, according to the ordinance.
Smith Park Field is on the city’s west side on the southwest corner of Carpenter Road and West Avenue. It boasts a walking track, a dog park and a baseball/softball field.
The city intends to replace a portion of the parking lot with a new basketball court and two pickle ball courts.
A portion of the existing sidewalk around the perimeter of the park also will be replaced. A new fence and gate will be provided in order to allow for the layout of a new grass football field.
In other business:
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $12,500 contract with National Pump and Process of Aurora for the purchase of a new pump for the Bridge Street lift station.
• Council approved an ordinance changing the maximum age to hire a police officer from 35 to 65.
• Council agreed to send a letter urging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly to restore local government fund to pre-recession levels.
• Vice President Michael Speelman, who chairs council’s Safety Forces Committee, announced the Ashtabula Police Department has an opening for an officer. He also let residents know the department’s tip line is 440-992-7126. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on March 20 at the Municipal Building.
