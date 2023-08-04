JEFFERSON — LEADERship Ashtabula County celebrated a year of growth on Tuesday morning and gave out two prestigious awards to community leaders.
The organization works to partner businesses, civic organizations and governmental leaders with community leaders to help create a better Ashtabula County, said LEADERship Executive Director Kelli Jones.
Jones said the organization worked with many organizations and businesses to provide adults and youth with opportunities to learn more about their community and how to increase the quality of life in the county.
She said LAC partnered with other organizations to bring in Damon West from Texas to share his story of change and rehabilitation. West was a college quarterback with the world before him when he went down the addictive road of drugs.
West shared his story with community members and provided inspiration for many. The organization also partnered with Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus, the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport to conduct an aviation day for sophomores at the airport to review career possibilities connected to aviation.
The 2023 Signature Class of LEADERship Ashtabula County also completed nine months of meetings and connecting with the community in new and different ways. Twenty five people representing businesses, school districts and organizations learned together and will take what they learned back to their businesses or organizations.
More than 40 county high school students graduated from the 2023 Youth Leadership program.
“We can’t do it alone,” Jones said of the importance of partnerships.
James Mayer Jr. received the Marta K. Stone Excellence in Leadership for his work in the community and Jenny Luhta was awarded the Laure E. Jones Community Partner Award for her work as a collaborator.
Mayer said he was placed on the board of LEADERship Ashtabula County before he took the class but was encouraged by a local business leader at the time to take the class.
He said he is glad he did as he met his wife through the process which led to him having children and gaining many friends as well. “Without LEADERship I wouldn’t have my wife, I wouldn’t have my kids and I wouldn’t have my friends,” Mayer said.
Luhta was honored by LEADERship Ashtabula County Board President Lori Riley.”No one exudes more passion for Ashtabula County then Jenny Luhta,” she said.
“I stand before you completely floored,” Luhta said of the award. She has been a volunteer for many years and now her children are involved in the youth classes, Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.