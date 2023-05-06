AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — An estimated 350 people attended the 33rd Annual Ashtabula County Concerts of Prayer Breakfast on Friday morning to focus on the needs of the county.
Nobles Darby IV, the Cleveland Metro Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was the main speaker and eight area leaders prayed for a wide variety of institutions in Ashtabula County.
Darby shared his story of losing his college football scholarship after experimenting with alcohol, attending parties and getting thrown out of school with a 1.06 grade point average. He said he turned from his goal of being a professional athlete and committed Christian after his grandfather died unexpectedly.
Darby said he was able to get back on the right path, with the help of prayer, and attend a community college and later get a four year degree from Cleveland State University. He provided a four point talk on the importance of prayer.
Darby said Christians need to understand God hears prayer even when he feels far away; prayer should be focused on God’s heart not our own desires, that prayer should be a first response not a last resort and prayer opens up greater possibilities.
“Just five years ago I was working in retail selling shoes for $9 an hour,” Darby said.
He said he kept a positive attitude and thanked God for the opportunity and then new doors opened for him.
The prayer breakfast was attended by representatives of 15 to 20 churches, said Ashtabula Concerts of Prayer Board President Ryan Nevil.
“The group’s purpose is to create unity, to create public awareness and to provide opportunities for the members of the Body of Christ to pray together on behalf of the needs of Ashtabula County,” he said.
Nevil, the Ashtabula County Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, introduced Darby after the area leaders prayed for churches, businesses, education, families, first responders, government and the military, health facilities and those less fortunate.
The unity of the church theme was brought up by several leaders.
Rev. Jeffrey Stoll led the section on prayer for the churches of Ashtabula County.
“We do theology differently but there is only one church,” he said.
John Patterson, a former history teacher at Jefferson Area High School and state representative, prayed for businesses and the economy.
“It makes our hearts sing to see these tables of students,” said Janie Gildersleeve who prayed for area schools.
Grand Valley Local Schools Resource Officer Katie Brockway prayed for first responders and the military asking for physical and emotional health.
Nevil said the 2024 prayer breakfast speaker will be Jefferson Area High School graduate Matt Wintz, who is the senior meteorologist at WKYC in Cleveland.
Wintz attends Fellowship Church in Chagrin Falls and is married with three children and a fourth on the way.
