The frigid temperatures and blowing snow provided challenges for area Christians seeking to worship this weekend.
Many churches canceled services, while others went ahead with plans to provide people the opportunity to celebrate Christmas.
More than 30 people braved bone-numbing wind chills to participate in a Saturday afternoon worship service on Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ashtabula.
Scriptures detailing the birth of Jesus more than 2,000 years ago were read by church leaders, and Christmas hymns were sung.
Rev. David Anderson, pastor of the church, told worshippers that Christmas was a sign that God had “softened” His view on humans, providing people a way to reconnect with Him.
He also tied together the danger of the weather and the “danger” of the Christmas message.
“Coming to worship today was a little bit dangerous,” he said. Anderson also said Christmas was dangerous for Mary and Joseph, as they had to venture 90 miles while Mary was pregnant.
“Perhaps there is a little danger for you and me,” he said of the Christmas message to the world. “God now invites us to be different people. ... We are called to love as God loves us,” he said.
Across town at Our Lady of Peace Parish Mount Carmel Church, there were few empty seats at the 4 p.m. mass, where three former churches worshipped as one.
Father Raymond Thomas led the service, asking God for the ability to serve the community even more after attending Christmas Eve worship. He urged worshippers to reflect on how God was made flesh through Jesus Christ.
While many churches decided to cancel services to keep their congregation safe, others thought it was important to open the doors for worship. “We just feel Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you really need to have worship,” said Randy May, who pastors Harpersfield United Methodist Church and Geneva United Methodist Church.
May said there was good attendance at both churches on Saturday, and at Geneva on Sunday morning as well. “We had a lot of people whose churches had closed and they came here,” he said.
May said he reminded his congregations that Christmas isn’t a final destination for the Christian faith, it is only the start.
“The work doesn’t stop now because we reach Christmas. It just starts,” May said of the challenges of feeding the hungry and reaching out to a broken world.
