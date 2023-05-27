GENEVA — A desire to help the needy has elongated the time period for helping city residents, said Sue DeRidder, who leads a women’s Bible study at the Geneva United Methodist Church.
DeRidder said the ladies started brainstorming back in November on the best way to help those in need. The church has run a “share box” for awhile but decided to add some different items and lengthen the time of assistance.
She said many times organizations help those in need around the holiday season or the entire winter but then the assistance stops.
The group decided to continue the program even after the weather warmed.
“It is called pairing with the community,” DeRidder said.
The ladies collect donations to buy sunglasses, reading glasses and other items that are then placed in bags and draped over the fence for people to pick up.
The need has continued into spring.
“We fill the fence three times a week,” DeRidder said.
wShe said the ladies hope the products get into the right hands.
“We trust God on that,” she said.
During the winter hats were added to the fence as well.
“The needs seems to (remain),” deRidder said.
DeRidder said there has not w much interaction with people but the intention is just to help others.
“They usually pick up when we aren’t there,” she said.
“We take donations and I’ll go out shopping and try and get good deals.”
