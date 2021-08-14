ASHTABULA — Hundreds of families got a head start on the upcoming school year on Saturday afternoon as People's Baptist Church partnered with area organizations and businesses to provide children with backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and a day of fun.
Laydean Young coordinated the event at the church that has given children backpacks for several years. The 2021 edition of the event included a backpack filled with school supplies, toiletries, hair cuts, ice cream and other activities, she said.
"It is just a fun celebration," Young said.
Dozens of people lined up waiting for their back packs while children learned how to create large bubbles during the game time.
"It's awesome. I am a single mom and I have four kids. It is a great help," said Jessica Simmons of Ashtabula.
Young said she coordinated the option of vaccines for adults who attended as well.
"We are doing all three COVID-19 vaccines," said Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill.
She said they were able to do eight to 10 vaccines in the first 20 minutes of the event on Saturday.
Young said they also were providing education regarding the vaccines at the event.
"We appreciate being able to partner with the church," she said.
